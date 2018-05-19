S'inscrire
16:18 19 Mai 2018
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Erdogan compare les actions israéliennes à Gaza aux persécutions nazies contre les Juifs

    International
    Partisan du mouvement Hamas, le Président turc a comparé l’agression israélienne contre les Palestiniens aux crimes nazis perpétrés contre les Juifs.

    Le Président turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan a comparé vendredi les démarches d'Israël contre les Palestiniens dans la bande de Gaza aux persécutions contre les Juifs par les nazis pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, relate samedi The Times of Israel.

    «Il n'y a pas de différence entre les atrocités qu'a connues le peuple juif en Europe il y a 75 ans et la brutalité à laquelle nos frères de Gaza sont soumis», a déclaré le Président turc lors du sommet des leaders islamiques à Istanbul.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Erdogan: Netanyahu «a du sang palestinien sur les mains»
    Selon M. Erdogan, le peuple qui a été soumis à toutes sortes de tortures dans les camps de concentration pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale attaque les Palestiniens avec des méthodes similaires.

    Erdogan, qui soutient le groupe Hamas qui dirige Gaza, a longtemps été l'un des plus fervents critiques d'Israël, rappelle le journal. Vendredi, il a également organisé des rassemblements contre Israël rejoints par des dizaines de milliers de personnes à Istanbul.

    ​Le Premier ministre israélien Benjamin Netanyahou a, à son tour, critiqué M.Erdogan pour «l'occupation du nord de Chypre» et «l'invasion de la Syrie».

    Benjamín Netanyahu, primer ministro de Israel
    Erdogan qualifie Israël d'«État terroriste», Netanyahu lui répond
    ​«Un homme qui envoie des milliers de soldats turcs occuper le nord de Chypre et envahir la Syrie ne nous sermonnera pas lorsque nous nous défendrons contre un attentat du Hamas. Un homme dont les mains sont tachées du sang d'innombrables citoyens kurdes en Turquie et en Syrie est le dernier à nous prêcher sur l'éthique de combat», a tweeté M. Netanyahou.

    Le Conseil des droits de l'homme des Nations unies envisage d'enquêter sur les crimes militaires présumés d'Israël contre la Palestine.

