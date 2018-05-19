Erdogan compare les actions israéliennes à Gaza aux persécutions nazies contre les Juifs

Le Président turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan a comparé vendredi les démarches d'Israël contre les Palestiniens dans la bande de Gaza aux persécutions contre les Juifs par les nazis pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, relate samedi The Times of Israel.
«Il n'y a pas de différence entre les atrocités qu'a connues le peuple juif en Europe il y a 75 ans et la brutalité à laquelle nos frères de Gaza sont soumis», a déclaré le Président turc lors du sommet des leaders islamiques à Istanbul.
Erdogan, qui soutient le groupe Hamas qui dirige Gaza, a longtemps été l'un des plus fervents critiques d'Israël, rappelle le journal. Vendredi, il a également organisé des rassemblements contre Israël rejoints par des dizaines de milliers de personnes à Istanbul.
Netanyahu is the PM of an apartheid state that has occupied a defenseless people's lands for 60+ yrs in violation of UN resolutions.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RT_Erdogan) 15 мая 2018 г.
He has the blood of Palestinians on his hands and can't cover up crimes by attacking Turkey.
Want a lesson in humanity? Read the 10 commandments.
Le Premier ministre israélien Benjamin Netanyahou a, à son tour, critiqué M.Erdogan pour «l'occupation du nord de Chypre» et «l'invasion de la Syrie».
Erdogan is among Hamas's biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 15 мая 2018 г.
Le Conseil des droits de l'homme des Nations unies envisage d'enquêter sur les crimes militaires présumés d'Israël contre la Palestine.
