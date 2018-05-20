S'inscrire
12:04 20 Mai 2018
    Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018

    «Comme à la fin du soap opéra»: l’ex du prince Harry devient la risée du Web

    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    International
    Parmi les invités au mariage du prince Harry avec l’actrice Meghan Markle s’est retrouvée son ex petite amie. L’expression de son visage pendant la cérémonie a attiré l’attention des internautes, qui se sont empressés de commenter la scène sur la twittosphère.

    Chelsy Davy, l'ancienne compagne du prince Harry, a été invitée à son mariage avec l'actrice Meghan Markle. Ce geste délicat n'est pas passé inaperçu aux yeux d'internautes, qui étaient nombreux à le commenter sur Twitter.

    «Elle ressemble à une femme abandonnée à la fin du soap opéra. Elle regarde et fait des projets. Whisky en main… le regret… l'envie», a ironisé Busipsych.

    «L'ex d'Harry est invitée au mariage mais pas à la soirée? Ce mec a littéralement dit: "Viens et regarde ma grandeur, puis rentre chez toi"», écrit Thor Odinson.

    Certains internautes ont souligné que Chelsy pourrait saper la cérémonie.

    «Je ne veux pas semer la panique, mais je pense que Chelsy Davy pourrait être contre», a ironisé HannFlint.

    D'autres encore ont pris la défense de Chelsy.

    «J'aime Chelsy Davy au mariage. Absolument irrésistible», a écrit Fay Jones.

    Meghan Markle
    © AFP 2018 Adrian Dennis
    Mariage princier: pourquoi le père de Meghan Markle n’y assistera pas?
    Chelsy et le prince Harry ont été ensemble pendant cinq ans avant de se séparer en 2010.

    Le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle a eu lieu le 19 mai 2018 au château de Windsor, à l'ouest de Londres. La fiancée du prince Harry est une actrice américaine, née à Los Angeles. Elle est l'une des vedettes de la série télévisée «Suits: avocats sur mesure» depuis 2011.

