«Comme à la fin du soap opéra»: l’ex du prince Harry devient la risée du Web

Chelsy Davy, l'ancienne compagne du prince Harry, a été invitée à son mariage avec l'actrice Meghan Markle. Ce geste délicat n'est pas passé inaperçu aux yeux d'internautes, qui étaient nombreux à le commenter sur Twitter.
This really is an unfortunate photo. She looks like the scorned woman at the end of an episode of a soap opera.. staring and plotting.. whisky in hand… the regret.. the envy.. #RoyalWedding #ItShouldHaveBeenMe #chelseadavy #TheEx pic.twitter.com/ICw1Fb5G5U— Just Me (@BusiPsych) 19 мая 2018 г.
«Elle ressemble à une femme abandonnée à la fin du soap opéra. Elle regarde et fait des projets. Whisky en main… le regret… l'envie», a ironisé Busipsych.
Harry’s ex’s got invited to the wedding but not the after-party?— Thor Odinson. (@OhioV1) 19 мая 2018 г.
Man literally said, “come and watch my greatness, then go home”. pic.twitter.com/dWHSaicXj9
«L'ex d'Harry est invitée au mariage mais pas à la soirée? Ce mec a littéralement dit: "Viens et regarde ma grandeur, puis rentre chez toi"», écrit Thor Odinson.
Certains internautes ont souligné que Chelsy pourrait saper la cérémonie.
Don't wanna panic you all but I think Chelsy Davy might object. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/TTeqHMIoCH— Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) 19 мая 2018 г.
«Je ne veux pas semer la panique, mais je pense que Chelsy Davy pourrait être contre», a ironisé HannFlint.
D'autres encore ont pris la défense de Chelsy.
I love Chelsey Davey at the #RoyalWedding Absolutelt fuming. pic.twitter.com/UEgj5BYzei— Fay Jones (@JonesyFay) 19 мая 2018 г.
«J'aime Chelsy Davy au mariage. Absolument irrésistible», a écrit Fay Jones.
Le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle a eu lieu le 19 mai 2018 au château de Windsor, à l'ouest de Londres. La fiancée du prince Harry est une actrice américaine, née à Los Angeles. Elle est l'une des vedettes de la série télévisée «Suits: avocats sur mesure» depuis 2011.
