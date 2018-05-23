Interview de Ioulia Skripal: une cicatrice et d’autres détails qui préoccupent le Twitter

Une fois la première interview de Ioulia Skripal après son empoisonnement parue dans les médias, les utilisateurs des réseaux sociaux se sont livrés à d'âpres débats. Certains utilisateurs, bien qu'exprimant leur joie de voir Ioulia en bonne santé, ne pouvaient s'empêcher de remarquer une cicatrice sur son cou.
Yulia Skripal finally gives an interview to Reuters (in essence echoing the written statement from April):https://t.co/keGzsRyq7b— *Qoppa* (@Qoppa999) 23 mai 2018
I always suspected Novichok to be a very special nerve agent: apparently prompting surgery at or below the larynx!?!
Any medical explanation? pic.twitter.com/IrgXyHJ7oJ
«Je soupçonnais toujours Novitchok d'être un agent neurotoxique très spécial: apparemment exigeant une intervention chirurgicale au niveau ou en-dessous du larynx!?!
Des explications médicales?»
Note in her ‘interview’ that Yulia #Skripal doesn’t answer any questions, and that @Reuters has now deleted from the original article its earlier reference to a scar on her neck (NB possibly from her hospital treatment), but which is still visible in photohttps://t.co/5ylSaRNmSL pic.twitter.com/xcbZVlvpF4— Charles Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeC) 23 mai 2018
«Notez que dans son 'interview' Ioulia Skripal ne répond à aucune question et que Reuters a maintenant supprimé de l'article original sa référence antérieure à une cicatrice sur son cou (NB peut-être issu de son traitement hospitalier), mais qui est encore visible sur la photo.»
Un autre utilisateur a souligné le fait que Ioulia Skripal semblait être détendue avant l'enregistrement:
#YuliaSkripal seemed very relaxed before recording her statement. pic.twitter.com/yb1jwr73as— Juris (@JurisAbramenko) 23 mai 2018
Un autre internaute a écrit que Ioulia Skripal ne devait pas être l'otage d'un scandale politique:
I’d like people to treat Yulia Skripal like a human being that is in the middle of something dreadful, rather than a political football to score talking points with.— Michael Topic (@tropicalontour) 23 mai 2018
Je voudrais que les gens traitent Ioulia Skripal comme un être humain qui se retrouve au cœur de quelque chose d'horrible, que comme un ballon de football politique qui sert à marquer des buts.
Il y en a ceux qui ont pris le sujet au ton sarcastique:
Yulia Skripal has said she wants to return home to Russia, which according to Theresa May, is the country that tried to assassinate her, and her father, using one of the deadliest military grade poisons known to mankind.— Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) 23 mai 2018
If only we could all be as forgiving as Yukia. pic.twitter.com/cwtvMau9cy
«Il y a quelque chose qui ne colle pas»: «Ioulia Skripal a dit qu'elle voulait rentrer en Russie, qui, selon Theresa May, est un pays qui avait essayé de l'assassiner, elle et son père, en ayant recours à l'agent toxique militaire le plus mortel jamais connu de l'humanité. Si l'on savait pardonner comme Ioulia».
