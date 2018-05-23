S'inscrire
00:36 24 Mai 2018
    Ioulia Skripal

    Interview de Ioulia Skripal: une cicatrice et d’autres détails qui préoccupent le Twitter

    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
    La première apparition dans les médias de Ioulia Skripal après son empoisonnement a incité les internautes à se lancer dans d’ardentes discussions. Sujet de toutes leurs attentions, une énorme cicatrice sur le cou de Ioulia, ainsi que d’autres détails sautant aux yeux et qui ne collent pas avec la version britannique de l’affaire.

    Une fois la première interview de Ioulia Skripal après son empoisonnement parue dans les médias, les utilisateurs des réseaux sociaux se sont livrés à d'âpres débats. Certains utilisateurs, bien qu'exprimant leur joie de voir Ioulia en bonne santé, ne pouvaient s'empêcher de remarquer une cicatrice sur son cou.

    «Je soupçonnais toujours Novitchok d'être un agent neurotoxique très spécial: apparemment exigeant une intervention chirurgicale au niveau ou en-dessous du larynx!?!
    Des explications médicales?»

    «Notez que dans son 'interview' Ioulia Skripal ne répond à aucune question et que Reuters a maintenant supprimé de l'article original sa référence antérieure à une cicatrice sur son cou (NB peut-être issu de son traitement hospitalier), mais qui est encore visible sur la photo.»

    Un autre utilisateur a souligné le fait que Ioulia Skripal semblait être détendue avant l'enregistrement:

    Un autre internaute a écrit que Ioulia Skripal ne devait pas être l'otage d'un scandale politique:

    Je voudrais que les gens traitent Ioulia Skripal comme un être humain qui se retrouve au cœur de quelque chose d'horrible, que comme un ballon de football politique qui sert à marquer des buts.

    Il y en a ceux qui ont pris le sujet au ton sarcastique:

    «Il y a quelque chose qui ne colle pas»: «Ioulia Skripal a dit qu'elle voulait rentrer en Russie, qui, selon Theresa May, est un pays qui avait essayé de l'assassiner, elle et son père, en ayant recours à l'agent toxique militaire le plus mortel jamais connu de l'humanité. Si l'on savait pardonner comme Ioulia».

