Près de l’aéroport de Londres-Heathrow, un feu embrase une surface de «4 terrains de foot»

Un énorme feu d'herbe ravage une superficie de «quatre terrains de foot» non loin de l'aéroport international de Londres-Heathrow, annoncent des médias britanniques.
Feltham fire:— Margot (@MargotB125) 14 июля 2018 г.
Nearly 100 firefighters battle huge grass fire near Heathrow Airporthttps://t.co/GHMihSwuGw
Nearly 100 firefighters tackling grassland fires in Feltham, close to Heathrow Airport (video via @linikun) pic.twitter.com/NkwIwqEFUC— Julian Druker (@Julian5News) 14 июля 2018 г.
«Quinze véhicules et 97 pompiers font face à un feu d'herbe sur Staines Road à Feltham», a précisé une porte-parole de la London Fire Brigade (LFB), le corps de sapeurs-pompiers de Londres.
#Feltham grass #fire — View from the air (Credit: @NPASBenson, @NathanBFC_) #London #FireNews #News pic.twitter.com/xBLFObK21Q— GOATY'S NEWS (UK🇬🇧) (@Goatys_News) 14 июля 2018 г.
We now have 15 fire engines & 97 firefighters and officers tackling the grass fire in #Feltham. 14 horses have been moved from a nearby field to a place of safety https://t.co/EcOJC66JSG pic.twitter.com/uNBArhAUMK— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 14 июля 2018 г.
La fumée s'est propagée en direction de l'aéroport, mais un porte-parole cité par le journal Standard, a confirmé que l'incendie n'affectait pas les vols.
@BBCBreaking @SkyNews Large fire next to Heathrow Airport, looks like from grass. #heathrow #heathrowairport pic.twitter.com/rIUoDEfM2y— Alan Lippitt (@al_lip88) 14 июля 2018 г.
Pour l'instant, les causes de l'incendie sont inconnues.
Quatorze chevaux ont été retirés d'un champ voisin vers un endroit sûr, d'après la London Fire Brigade.
La police de Hounslow, une banlieue ouest de Londres, a appelé les conducteurs à éviter le secteur de Faggs Road où deux champs étaient en flammes et où la fumée limitait la visibilité.
Fire Warning— Hounslow MPS (@MPSHounslow) 14 июля 2018 г.
We are currently assisting the London Fire Brigade with fires located in two fields near Faggs Road, Feltham.
Please avoid the area.
There may be disruption to travel as smoke may obscure vision, so please be careful if driving in the area. pic.twitter.com/e1yQWxvpoa
D'après des internautes qui se plaignent d'un grand bruit, un hélicoptère participe à l'opération des pompiers.
