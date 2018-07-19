L'espace aérien belge fermé

«Certains avions sont cloués au sol, d'autres ont été contraints d'atterrir», a déclaré à l'AFP Alain Kniebs, porte-parole de Belgocontrol.
Selon l’AFP, aucun appareil ne peut plus survoler la Belgique depuis peu après 16h00 (heure locale)
Passangers living in Belgium must go home and try rebook for tomorrow. The Belgian airspace is closed until 19:00.— Gaspar Molnar (@GasparTaxCustom) 19 июля 2018 г.
Following a technical problem loading flight plan data, Belgocontrol ordered the immediate closure of the airspace for an indefinite period. The planes can therefore temporarily no longer fly over the Belgian sky.— Brentford N.O.I.S.E (@BrentfordI) 19 июля 2018 г.
Détails à suivre
