Melania sera-t-elle jalouse? Juncker fait un bisou à Trump afin de sceller leur amour

Juncker did the Brezhnev and kissed Trump, and Trump tweeted about it, saying that “obviously” the EU and U.S. “love each other.” US-EU trade truce is good news for world econ. Yet it is still far too early to write off risk from a generalized trade war. https://t.co/oCsPHppcAB pic.twitter.com/lBMysQX2fF