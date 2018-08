Un avion de ligne se pose en urgence en Crète suite à une alerte à la bombe

Update: @Condor #DE69 Hurghada (HRG) to Dusseldorf (DUS) has diverted to Chania (CHQ) in Greece after squawking 7700 general emergency about 40 minutes ago. Flight is operated by a Boeing 757-300.



