Un parc évacué et une école confinée en raison de la présence d'un homme armé en Norvège

'STAY AWAY!' Armed police storm city park in hunt for 'man wielding MACHINE GUN' — https://t.co/Ubzt03LY9F



Officers were called to Skien Leisure Park, in Norway's southern Telemark region, at about 9.20am BST (10.20am local time).

Images posted online show armed officers gua… pic.twitter.com/BZhLvtFoX3