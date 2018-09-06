Une fusillade dans l’Ohio, des victimes (photos, vidéos)

Une fusillade a été signalée dans une succursale de la Fifth Third Bank située sur le Fountain Square, à Cincinnati, dans l’Ohio, a confirmé la police sur son compte Twitter. Des policiers sont sur place. Au moins quatre personnes ont trouvé la mort dont le tireur et cinq autres ont été blessées, selon la police.
«Le Département de police de Cincinnati enquête sur un tireur/officier impliqué dans la fusillade à la Fifth Third Bank, sur la rue Walnut, dans l’entrée et le quai de chargement. Plus de détails à suivre.»
La police a ensuite indiqué sur Twitter qu’elle était toujours à la recherche de ce «tireur actif» en plein centre-ville.
La place et ses environs ont été bouclés.
