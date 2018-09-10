Évacuation d'un centre commercial à Londres suite à la présence d’un véhicule suspect

Lundi matin, la police britannique a annoncé qu'un véhicule suspect était présent sur le parking du centre commercial Westfield, à l’est de Londres. Les personnes se trouvant dans l'enceinte du bâtiment ont été évacuées.
Le périmètre autour du centre commercial a été bouclé par les forces de l’ordre, et les stations de transports en commun ont été fermées.
Westfield Stratford cordoned off. Potential bomb scare? #westfield #stratford #incident #police pic.twitter.com/slzvv2V6xc— Giles (@GilesHartwright) 10 сентября 2018 г.
Any news on whats happened in Westfield Stratford this morning? pic.twitter.com/OcJNt2Vvh3— Alan Rees (@archivist_al) 10 сентября 2018 г.
Les stations de métro ont pu rouvrir leurs portes suite à l'intervention réussie de la police sur place, a rapporté Reuters, citant National Rail.
#Newham #E20 #Stratford Underground Station has just re-opened having been evacuated.— London 999 Feed (@999London) 10 сентября 2018 г.
However Westfield Avenue remains closed whilst Police continue to deal with an ongoing incident.
Reports suggest a suspicious vehicle in the area.
Photo’s: @LPC1231 pic.twitter.com/0r9t8p1NTs
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)