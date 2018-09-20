Fusillade signalée dans le Maryland, aux USA, plusieurs victimes

Une fusillade ce jeudi soir dans la ville américaine d’Aberdeen, située dans le comté de Harford à 70 km au nord-est de Washington, a fait «plusieurs victimes» selon les rapports des autorités locales.
Breaking: Multiple people have been shot in Harford County, Maryland. The FBI is responding to the incident. pic.twitter.com/4lpTta3FkE— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 20 сентября 2018 г.
«Nous confirmons qu'il y a eu des tirs dans le secteur de Spesutia Road et Perryman Road. De multiples victimes sont à signaler. La situation demeure mouvante. Veuillez éviter la zone», a annoncé sur son compte Twitter le bureau du sheriff du comté.
We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD.— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) 20 сентября 2018 г.
Le gouverneur du Maryland, Larry Hogan, a déclaré sur Twitter qu'il «surveillait de près l'horrible fusillade d'Aberdeen».
«Nos prières sont avec tous ceux qui sont concernés, y compris les premiers intervenants. L'État est prêt à offrir son soutien», a-t-il ajouté.
We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) 20 сентября 2018 г.
Détails à suivre
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)