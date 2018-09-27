Un avion fait une sortie de piste aux États-Unis, deux morts

Deux personnes ont été tuées ce jeudi lorsqu'un avion d'affaires Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 a fait une sortie de piste et s'est brisé en deux à l'aéroport de la ville américaine de Greenville, en Caroline du Sud, annoncent les médias.
FATAL PLANE CRASH— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) 27 сентября 2018 г.
Dassault Falcon 50 went off the end of runway 19 at Greenville Downtown Airport, South Carolina, while landing. Two pilots killed. Two other occupants in serious condition. Flight originated from an airport near Tampa, Florida.
📷Greenville Police pic.twitter.com/ZHxkpo0ywW
Il y avait quatre personnes à bord de l'appareil dont deux pilotes et deux passagers.
#Falcon50 (N114TD) private owner today overshot runway at Greenville Downtown Airport, SC (KGMU) 🇺🇸. The plane broke into two pieces. No emergency called in prior to landing. Both pilots died, two passengers (married couple) on board are in critical condition. #aviationsafety pic.twitter.com/f3Wdffd2as— Ondrej Fiala (@ondrej__fiala) 27 сентября 2018 г.
Les deux pilotes ont été tués. Le corps de l'un des pilotes reste toujours coincé dans le cockpit.
Still a very active scene where a plane has crashed at the downtown Greenville Airport killing 2 — 2 others in critical condition @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/ZLnrSOr7wd— Sarah Danik (@Sarah_Danik) 27 сентября 2018 г.
Selon le directeur de l'aéroport de Greenville Downtown, Joe Frasher, cité par Fox News, l'avion n'a pas pu s'arrêter à temps après son atterrissage.
We're about to talk LIVE to a witness who pulled one of the passengers off the Falcon 50 at downtown @Greenville_SC airport. #TheFourOclockNews on @foxcarolinanews #breaking pic.twitter.com/sCpNvvQKtu— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) 27 сентября 2018 г.
La police de Greenville a appelé les conducteurs à éviter le secteur en raison d'une fuite de combustible sur les lieux de l'accident.
