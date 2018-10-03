Un homme ouvre le feu à Philadelphie, des blessés

Un homme armé a ouvert le feu mercredi, vers 15h00, heure locale près d'un centre commercial Dollar General situé à Germantown, une banlieue de la ville américaine de Philadelphie, au moins cinq personnes ont été touchées par balles, annoncent des médias américains.
#BREAKING Gunman shoots multiple people in Germantown: https://t.co/V4k59bwylx pic.twitter.com/GLiyJSehEL— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) 3 октября 2018 г.
La police a établi un périmètre de sécurité dans ce secteur.
5 men shot from a moving car on Germantown Ave. Police have the parking lot to Dollar General store roped off. No arrests so far. Philly Police Commissioner is on scene. @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/45yZoJD4f1 pic.twitter.com/Un3gVpv4Yo— Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) 3 октября 2018 г.
Les blessés ont été hospitalisés. Selon la chaîne Fox News, une personne, blessée à la tête, est dans un état critique.
