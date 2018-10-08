Le manageur de Khabib Nurmagomedov fait son mea culpa

Ali Abdelaziz, le manageur de Khabib Nurmagomedov, a présenté ses excuses pour le comportement du Russe suite à son combat remporté contre l'Irlandais Conor McGregor.

«Je veux présenter mes excuses à la commission athlétique du Nevada, au gouverneur du Nevada et je veux remercier le département de police et les services de sécurité de Las Vegas pour leur travail incroyable», a-t-il écrit sur Instagram.

Il a également précisé qu'il ne s'agissait pas d'une manière de «célébrer une telle performance dominante».

© AP Photo / John Locher Grosse bagarre après le combat McGregor-Nurmagomedov (vidéo)

Selon le père de Khabib Nurmagomedov, son fils est en chemin vers la Russie avec la ceinture de l'UFC.

Plus tôt, Khabib Nurmagomedov avait expliqué avoir déclenché la bagarre à cause des propos de son adversaire et de son entourage sur la religion et sur sa famille.

Le Russe avait pourtant conservé son titre de champion des poids légers de l'UFC en dominant l'Irlandais Conor McGregor à Las Vegas. Déclaré vainqueur par soumission, Khabib Nurmagomedov s'était ensuite précipité hors de l'octogone pour en venir aux mains avec des membres du clan de son adversaire.