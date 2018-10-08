Le manageur de Khabib Nurmagomedov fait son mea culpa

Ali Abdelaziz, le manageur de Khabib Nurmagomedov, a présenté ses excuses pour le comportement du Russe suite à son combat remporté contre l'Irlandais Conor McGregor.
«Je veux présenter mes excuses à la commission athlétique du Nevada, au gouverneur du Nevada et je veux remercier le département de police et les services de sécurité de Las Vegas pour leur travail incroyable», a-t-il écrit sur Instagram.
I want to congratulate my brother @khabib_nurmagomedov. The undisputed, undefeated pound for pound king. There were never 2 Kings from the beginning, only one king. This is not the way we want to celebrate such a dominant performance but when you talk about people’s country, family and religion and intentionally try to kill someone like he said and the cornermen running their mouths after, this is the fight game & shit happens. The fans got an amazing fight and a great show. I want apologize to the Nevada athletic commission, the governer of Nevada and I want to thank the Las Vegas police department and security for doing such an unbelievable job. Now everyone understands who’s the amateur here.
Il a également précisé qu'il ne s'agissait pas d'une manière de «célébrer une telle performance dominante».
Plus tôt, Khabib Nurmagomedov avait expliqué avoir déclenché la bagarre à cause des propos de son adversaire et de son entourage sur la religion et sur sa famille.
Le Russe avait pourtant conservé son titre de champion des poids légers de l'UFC en dominant l'Irlandais Conor McGregor à Las Vegas. Déclaré vainqueur par soumission, Khabib Nurmagomedov s'était ensuite précipité hors de l'octogone pour en venir aux mains avec des membres du clan de son adversaire.
