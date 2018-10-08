Une explosion dans une raffinerie de pétrole au Canada (photos)

Une explosion a retenti lundi matin dans la raffinerie pétrolière de Saint-Jean au Canada, relatent des médias locaux.
«Nous avons senti l'ensemble du bâtiment bouger comme s'il vacillait», a raconté Rob Beebe, cité par CBC, qui a ressenti l'explosion dans son appartement sur Martha Avenue, à quelques rues de la raffinerie.
Very serious fire currently underway at the Irving Oil Refinery. pic.twitter.com/te8X4Xl6Tw— Julia Wright (@thewrightpage) 8 октября 2018 г.
Explosion, fire reported at Saint John oil refinery https://t.co/lAtVgolj24 pic.twitter.com/NSMSqTWWIq— CBC Canadian News (@CBCCanada) 8 октября 2018 г.
Multiple reports of explosions in Saint John, New Brunswick, apparently coming from the direction of the Irving Oil Refinery. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Sproul Keary, taken from Saint John's Harbour Bridge. https://t.co/2KxIaeaEhl pic.twitter.com/hfxuSELfb8 via @CBCAlerts #America— Liveuamap World (@lumworld) 8 октября 2018 г.
Selon des habitants, l'incendie qui s'est déclaré à la suite de l'explosion dans la plus grande raffinerie au Canada, appartenant à l'entreprise Irving Oil, se poursuit.
Il n'y pas, pour le moment, d'informations sur d'éventuelles victimes. Les autorités n'ont pas fait de commentaire à ce sujet, les pompiers ont déclaré qu'ils étaient au courant de la situation.
