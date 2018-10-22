Un homme blessé alors qu'il tentait de pénétrer dans le bureau de la chaîne US Fox 5 DC

Un homme de 38 ans a été amené cette après-midi à l'hôpital universitaire George Washington après avoir été blessé par des forces de sécurité qui l'ont empêché de pénétrer dans le bureau de la chaîne Fox 5 DC.
A @fox5dc security guard shot a man attempting to enter our building unauthorized. Man was conscious as he was transported into ambulance a few minutes ago. Surreal to be reporting on this. pic.twitter.com/KpXgWbf3zN— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) 22 октября 2018 г.
La scène s’est déroulée sur la Wisconsin Avenue de Washington.
Selon la chaîne, l’homme a été hospitalisé dans un état critique.
Se référant à la police, un reporter de la chaîne, Eric Lambert, a précisé que l'homme n'était pas armé.
Police giving update now. Man still alive. Shot by a female security guard in upper torso. Man was not armed when he was able to get in through one set of doors.— Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) 22 октября 2018 г.
