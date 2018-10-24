Évacuation du siège de CNN, un colis suspect envoyé

Ce mercredi 24 octobre, la chaîne CNN a annoncé que ses bureaux à New York avaient été évacués à cause d’un colis suspect.
CNN building in Manhattan being completely evacuated. Possible suspicious device discussions.. pic.twitter.com/ii2dBSfeUj— Yarah (@yarahshabana) 24 октября 2018 г.
Everyone at CNN NY being evacuated. Swarms of NYPD outside — I wasn’t allowed to grab a coat or any of my belongings — told to immediately go to staircase pic.twitter.com/rtcAoKS6y9— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) 24 октября 2018 г.
Dans un premier temps, la presse a annoncé qu’un engin explosif avait aussi été envoyé à la Maison-Blanche, mais le Secret Service a démenti cette information.
CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages — one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) 24 октября 2018 г.
Par la suite, une évacuation du Time Warner Center, situé au cœur de Manhattan à New York, a aussi eu lieu en raison de la découverte d'un dispositif suspect.
Plus tôt, un engin explosif a été découvert dans un colis envoyé à Bill et Hillary Clinton, a informé The New York Times. Comme l'a indiqué la police au journal, l'engin a été trouvé par un employé qui trie le courrier des Clinton. Par la suite, un colis suspect a aussi été intercepté chez Barack Obama.
Selon des responsables cités par The New York Times, le dispositif découvert chez Bill et Hillary Clinton était semblable à celui trouvé lundi dans la maison du milliardaire George Soros.
