Un avion espion US a passé des heures non loin des bases russes en Syrie

An overlay of today's LETCH71 USAF RC-135V Rivet Joint 64-14841 flight (yellow circles) and earlier (most likely also RC135) flights (red lines). Clearly flying along the same routes as before. @CivMilAir @GDarkconrad @5472_nde @Andy007_SR_A #avgeek pic.twitter.com/at1U0X7SLF