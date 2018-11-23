Un homme ouvre le feu dans un centre commercial lors du Black Friday aux USA, des victimes

Un adolescent est mort et deux autres ont été blessés à la suite d'une fusillade dans un centre commercial de l'Alabama à la veille des promotions du Black Friday, rapporte AP.
Police Kill Gunman Who Shot Man at Alabama Mall on Thanksgiving https://t.co/YSgKUoEI2C pic.twitter.com/4qXXOOGTiz— Covensure Brokerage (@CovensureLLC) 23 ноября 2018 г.
Police are on the scene after reports of possible shots fired at an Alabama mall https://t.co/zFrAhaLpaj— Amanda tetter (@amanda_tetter) 23 ноября 2018 г.
Selon les autorités, la fusillade s'est produite vers 21h30. Jeudi à la Riverchase Galleria à Hoover, une banlieue proche de Birmingham.
Police respond to Alabama mall, shooting reported https://t.co/tYMO84iwjI pic.twitter.com/zPCrmoxqLH— Cal Washington (@ImCalWashington) 23 ноября 2018 г.
Détails à suivre
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)