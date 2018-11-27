Une fusillade aurait éclaté dans un centre médical américain

La police de la ville américaine de Bethesda, dans le Maryland, réagit aux informations sur la présence d'un tirer actif dans le centre médical militaire Walter Reed, annoncent des médias.
Huge police response at Walter Reed Medical Center after "active shooter" alert is issued. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OHLaDXVM9p— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) 27 novembre 2018
Un vaste dispositif de police a été mis en place. Le centre médical a été bouclé par les forces de l'ordre.
UPDATE: Massive response to Walter Reed Medical Center Campus. I am now on scene.— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) 27 novembre 2018
911 Center reporting multiple callers saying they have heard shots while sheltering place.
Police, however, have not located any victims at this time. Updates to come… pic.twitter.com/5icqAQUsnZ
Dutch Ruppersberger, membre du Congrès, a annoncé sur Twitter qu'il se trouvait dans une salle de conférence du centre médical Walter Reed avec 40 autres personnes au moment où il a été annoncé qu'un tireur se trouvait sur les lieux.
I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others.— Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) 27 novembre 2018
Un utilisateur se trouvant à l'intérieur du centre médical a publié une vidéo d'une unité de police entrant dans un bâtiment voisin.
Active shooter situation at Walter Reed. Credit @michellejaldin pic.twitter.com/AHhijm5wju— Sonia 🍋 (@sonyg0119) 27 novembre 2018
Le centre médical, situé en face du site principal des National Institutes of Health, à la limite de la ville de Washington, a confirmé que le bâtiment était verrouillé et qu'une alerte avait été envoyée aux membres du personnel concernant un tireur actif. Aucun cas de blessure ou de décès n'a été signalé.
Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter situation. The medical center confirmed the building is on lockdown and that an alert was sent out about an active shooter. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths pic.twitter.com/8hemJUM34p— Sherman (@Shermanbot) 27 novembre 2018
Détails à suivre
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)