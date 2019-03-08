Crash d'un chasseur de la Force aérienne indienne dans le nord du pays (images)

Un chasseur indien MiG-21 s'est crashé à 12 km de la ville de Bikaner dans le nord du pays, dans l'État du Rajasthan, indique Times of India se référant aux informations délivrées par la Défense.
Today afternoon a MiG-21 aircraft on a routine mission crashed after getting airborne from Nal near Bikaner. Pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. Initial inputs suggest a bird hit. CoI will be investigating the cause of the accident.@PMOIndia @nsitharaman @PIB_India @IAF_MCC— Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) 8 марта 2019 г.
Toujours selon le porte-parole, le pilote de l'avion s'est éjecté en toute sécurité. Il n'est pas exclu que l'accident ait été provoqué par un heurt avec un oiseau, a-t-il précisé.
Another MIG 21 crashes near Bikaner. Pilot ejected safely. It’s the skill and excellent pilot training which saves our pilot, else Congress has made sure that no new advanced equipment are bought for our armed forces.#Bikaner #MIG21 pic.twitter.com/APpqtK4ruO— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) 8 марта 2019 г.
Rappelons que l'armée pakistanaise a abattu le 27 février un chasseur indien MiG-21 et capturé son pilote, Abhinandan Varthaman, qui a été ensuite remis à l'Inde le 1er mars.
Latest Picture of Crash site… Another Endian Mig-21 Crashed… near Rajasthan Bikaner sector, close to Pak-Endia International Border… pic.twitter.com/BRNE5wefKw— Yasir Kiani (@YasirKiani17) 8 марта 2019 г.
