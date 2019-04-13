Des tirs à Londres après qu'un homme a heurté la voiture de l'ambassadeur d'Ukraine

Une fusillade a éclaté ce samedi 13 avril près des ambassades d'Ukraine et du Cameroun, au centre de la capitale britannique, a annoncé le journal Daily Star. La police a établi un périmètre de sécurité dans le quartier de Holland Park.
#BREAKING: #UK Metropolitan Police have cordoned of some roads in #HollandPark area of #kengsington west of #London after shots were fired near the Embassy of #Ukraine. Witnesses say they heard at least 10 shots. Armed police are in the area. pic.twitter.com/dFljfdwDTh— Albert Batlayeri🌐 (@AlbertBatlayeri) 13 avril 2019
Selon des témoins oculaires, cités par Daily Star, au moins dix coups de feu auraient été tirés depuis un véhicule, la police aurait riposté.
Met police say shots have been fired by officers in the Holland Park area of West London.— AnySource News (@AnySourceNews) 13 avril 2019
The embassy of Ukraine to the UK says the "vehicle of the ambassador was deliberately rammed."
Follow the breaking story here: https://t.co/lptiPqTyx0 pic.twitter.com/IimHtzm2dz
D'après l'ambassade d'Ukraine, les tirs n'ont pas été tirés depuis un véhicule. La police a ouvert le feu pour arrêter un conducteur qui avait délibérément heurté la voiture de l'ambassadeur ukrainien garée à proximité.
La police a été alertée vers 08h30, précise Scotland Yard.
#Kensington— London 999 Feed (@999London) 13 avril 2019
BREAKING: Crime scenes remain in place on #HollandPark Road, #W14 following reports of gunshots this morning.
The area is close to both the Ukraine and Cameroon Embassies.
More details to follow.
Photo’s: @KatayamaHiroaki pic.twitter.com/fTVCJ63x8a
Selon le communiqué publié par l'ambassade d'Ukraine, la voiture de l'assaillant a été bloquée par la police et l'homme interpellé.
#London: reports of shooting near Ukrainian Embassy in #Holland Park, #Kensington. The embassy is sealed off. Met Police have confirmed gunshots were fired. pic.twitter.com/3fliswIqbP— NewsAspect (@newsaspect) 13 avril 2019
«Aucun membre du personnel de l'ambassade n'a été blessé. La police enquête sur l'identité du suspect et sur le motif de son attaque», a ajouté l'ambassade.
D'après un porte-parole de la Metropolitan police cité par The Evening Standard, il n'y a pas eu de blessés et l'incident était clos à 14h40.
A man has been arrested after an incident in #HollandPark this morning — police firearms and Taser were discharged. The arrested man was not injured. https://t.co/QYoUqeL24p pic.twitter.com/L05XKjaSeY— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 13 avril 2019
Il ne s'agit pas d'une attaque terroriste, indique le Scotland Yard.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)