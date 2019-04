Un avion percuté par un bloc de glace en plein vol à 2,4 km du sol (images)

Kuwait Airways Airbus A320 (9K-AKG) operating on flight #KU501 from Kuwait City to Beirut-Intl AP (OLBA), encountered a hailstorm on approach resulting in damage to the radome and other aircraft parts. The pilots continued for a safe landing. @ SaadAbedine https://t.co/BEfIDM1UnX pic.twitter.com/3nDfzBItrf