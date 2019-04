Le pape offre 500.000 dollars aux migrants à la frontière mexico-américaine

POPE GIVING AWAY PARISHIONERS MONEY.

SHOULDN'T HE "ASK" IF THAT'S HOW THEY WOULD LIKE THEIR TYTHES SPENT?

WOULD HAVE. HELPED A LOT OF HOMELESS PEOPLE OR VETS.



Pope Francis donates $500,000 to migrants at US border — ABC News — https://t.co/bARh1DC8qt via @ABC