Les États-Unis ont testé un missile balistique peu après les tirs nord-coréens (photo)

Trident II D5LE SLBM launch from USS Rhode Island (SSBN-740) following refueling overhaul https://t.co/04mSv9VK2e Impact nearly 11,000 km away off Namibia.



This was Rhode Island’s first D5LE launch since upgrade. Sub to retire in 2036.



See flight map https://t.co/HBe0iCHNA5 pic.twitter.com/O7cLuor5CG