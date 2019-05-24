Explosion meurtière dans une mosquée au Pakistan (images)

Au moins deux personnes ont été tuées et douze autres grièvement blessées dans une explosion massive survenue dans une mosquée du Pakistan, ont rapporté des médias, citant des responsables pakistanais.
Once again sad news from #Quetta. Blast during the Friday Prayers at Rehmania Mosque, Pashtunabad.— ' (@MiaanSays) 24 mai 2019
Prayers for the martyrs and victims along with their families. #QuettaBlast pic.twitter.com/L1GSM2A0Qo
L'origine de l'explosion n'est pas encore connue et aucun groupe n'a encore revendiqué la responsabilité de l'attaque.
Blast in rehmania mosque at pashtoonabad #Quetta…— Ghalib Nehad (@ghalib_nehad) 24 mai 2019
1 killed 14 injured… pic.twitter.com/vuTDKUxg2o
Selon certaines informations, la police et le personnel médical ont transporté les victimes à l'hôpital, tandis que toute la zone voisine a été bouclée pour permettre une opération de recherche.
At least two people were killed and 15 injured in the blast inside a mosque in #Quetta’s Pashtoon Abad area. The blast occurred inside Masjid Rahmania during Friday's prayers. There were approximately 30 to 40 people in the mosque for Friday prayers@odysseuslahori @ShahidQuetta pic.twitter.com/s5XpQKBz6Y— Andrea Rose (@Andyrockz2012) 24 mai 2019
Détails à suivre
So sad:— Bhagwandass Kolhi (@TheBhagwandass) 24 mai 2019
Quetta: 5 dead, many injured in Pashtoon Abad Masjid Rehmania brought to civil hospital. Blast during a Friday prayer left mosque shattered from inside.#Quetta#QuettaBlast pic.twitter.com/lboKfnQP0A
Breaking: Blast in Rahmania Mosque during Friday Prayer, in Pashtunabad Quetta. 2 Dead, 12 Injured are reported. This is second blast in Quetta during Ramadan and 3rd in Last one month. pic.twitter.com/KASSS3CnIZ— Jammu-Kashmir Now (@JammuKashmirNow) 24 mai 2019
