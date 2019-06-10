Un hélicoptère heurte un gratte-ciel à Manhattan, un mort selon les pompiers (photos, vidéos)

Un hélicoptère s'est écrasé sur le toit d'un immeuble de plus de 50 étages lors d'un atterrissage au 787, 7e avenue, au nord du Central Park à Manhattan, une personne a été tuée, a annoncé le Fire Department de New York (FDNY).
BREAKING: View of 6th Ave - about five blocks south of scene at 52nd Street and 7th Ave where helicopter has crashed; heavy rain in the city. We're working on more details on crash and related injuries. We're streaming whatever feeds we get on .@FOX61News' Facebook page pic.twitter.com/LdQykoclcy— newsbell (@newsbell) 10 juin 2019
#BREAKING: FDNY is alerting that a helicopter has crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan. The alert says 787 7th Ave. #7News pic.twitter.com/xH3C42zedJ— Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) 10 juin 2019
#FDNY members remain on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash onto building. The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported.— FDNY (@FDNY) 10 juin 2019
Le gouverneur de l'État de New York, Andrew Cuomo, qui se trouve sur place, avait précédemment déclaré devant les journalistes que l'incident n'avait pas fait de blessés au sol, mais que le ou les pilotes de l'hélicoptère auraient pu être touchés.
New York Gov. Cuomo gives an update on helicopter crash landing in NYC pic.twitter.com/5fHYPVHyyc— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) 10 juin 2019
«Selon les informations préliminaires, un hélicoptère aurait effectué un atterrissage forcé, un atterrissage d'urgence ou atterri sur le toit de l'immeuble pour des raisons inconnues. Un incendie s'est déclaré après que l'hélicoptère a percuté le toit. Les personnes qui se trouvaient dans le bâtiment ont déclaré avoir senti le bâtiment trembler. Les pompiers indiquent que le feu est sous contrôle. Des personnes qui étaient à bord de l'hélicoptère auraient pu être touchées [...] mais personne n’a été blessé à l'intérieur de l'immeuble», a indiqué M.Cuomo cité par CBS.
La police a appelé à éviter la 7e avenue et la West 51st Street en raison d'une opération en cours.
ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect an emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/13gYd1hHI9— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 10 juin 2019
The FDNY is responding to helicopter crash at 7th Avenue and 51st Street in midtown #BreakingNews https://t.co/KNQJTVhFoP pic.twitter.com/j52LRBb4s5— amNewYork (@amNewYork) 10 juin 2019
Selon les médias, des centaines de personnes ont été évacué suite à l'incident qui s'est produit vers 14h00, heure locale.
Scene at 52nd between 6th and 7th after plane/helicopter crash in NYC. Building was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/8XqDDRvr2C— CJ Cervantes (@SirVontezII) 10 juin 2019
Un internaute a filmé des véhicules anti-incendie en train de se diriger vers le lieu de l'incident.
Video from @Liz_Aiello shows first responders in Midtown Manhattan heading to scene of reported helicopter crash pic.twitter.com/QUIfwC8Rl0— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) 10 juin 2019
Sur des vidéos, on voit un panache de fumée noire.
787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH— Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) 10 juin 2019
D'après la police, l'incendie qui s'est déclaré sur le toit a été éteint.
La piste terroriste n'est pas envisagée, d'après News 1 qui se réfère à la police.
Le bâtiment concerné se trouve non loin de la Trump Tower. Ce quartier de New York est interdit aux avions, précise la chaîne NBC.
Le Président Trump est tenu au courant de la situation à Manhattan, a annoncé le secrétaire de presse adjoint de la Maison Blanche, Hogan Gidley.
