21:03 10 Juin 2019
    Un hélicoptère heurte un gratte-ciel à Manhattan, un mort selon les pompiers (photos, vidéos)

    Un hélicoptère a heurté un immeuble de plus de 50 étages au centre de New York, faisant un mort, ont annoncé les pompiers de la ville. La piste terroriste n'est pas envisagée, d'après News 1 qui se réfère à la police.

    Un hélicoptère s'est écrasé sur le toit d'un immeuble de plus de 50 étages lors d'un atterrissage au 787, 7e avenue, au nord du Central Park à Manhattan, une personne a été tuée, a annoncé le Fire Department de New York (FDNY).

    ​Le gouverneur de l'État de New York, Andrew Cuomo, qui se trouve sur place, avait précédemment déclaré devant les journalistes que l'incident n'avait pas fait de blessés au sol, mais que le ou les pilotes de l'hélicoptère auraient pu être touchés.

    ​«Selon les informations préliminaires, un hélicoptère aurait effectué un atterrissage forcé, un atterrissage d'urgence ou atterri sur le toit de l'immeuble pour des raisons inconnues. Un incendie s'est déclaré après que l'hélicoptère a percuté le toit. Les personnes qui se trouvaient dans le bâtiment ont déclaré avoir senti le bâtiment trembler. Les pompiers indiquent que le feu est sous contrôle. Des personnes qui étaient à bord de l'hélicoptère auraient pu être touchées [...] mais personne n’a été blessé à l'intérieur de l'immeuble», a indiqué M.Cuomo cité par CBS.

    La police a appelé à éviter la 7e avenue et la West 51st Street en raison d'une opération en cours.

    Selon les médias, des centaines de personnes ont été évacué suite à l'incident qui s'est produit vers 14h00, heure locale.

    ​Un internaute a filmé des véhicules anti-incendie en train de se diriger vers le lieu de l'incident.

    Sur des vidéos, on voit un panache de fumée noire. 

    D'après la police, l'incendie qui s'est déclaré sur le toit a été éteint.

    La piste terroriste n'est pas envisagée, d'après News 1 qui se réfère à la police.

    Le bâtiment concerné se trouve non loin de la Trump Tower. Ce quartier de New York est interdit aux avions, précise la chaîne NBC.

    Le Président Trump est tenu au courant de la situation à Manhattan, a annoncé le secrétaire de presse adjoint de la Maison Blanche, Hogan Gidley.

    ​Détails à suivre

    Donald Trump, Trump Tower, Andrew Cuomo, morts, gratte-ciel, Central Park de New York, incendie, hélicoptères, New York
