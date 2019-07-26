Donald Trump estime que Macron fait des «sottises» et menace à nouveau de taxer le vin français.
France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019
