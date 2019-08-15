Un homme attaqué au couteau devant le ministère de l'Intérieur à Londres - images

Le ministère de l’Intérieur, à Londres, a été bouclé après qu’un homme a été attaqué au couteau et grièvement blessé près du bâtiment.
Sur une photo relayée par la presse britannique, un homme est escorté par les services de secours, le visage ensanglanté. Il est torse nu, une veste de costume sur les épaules, l'abdomen couvert de sang.
Photo of stabbing victim near Home Office. pic.twitter.com/VAqf9uDwRJ— WireSpy (@spy_wire) August 15, 2019
Selon la police londonienne, les jours de la victime sont en danger. Toujours d’après la police, un suspect été arrêté.
«La police a été appelée à Marsham Street, Westminster, à la suite du signalement d'un homme armé d'un couteau. Des officiers ont découvert un homme blessé par arme blanche […]. Un homme a été interpellé et est en garde à vue.»
Update | Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 15, 2019
Statement 🔽https://t.co/SOL2eU9KEe https://t.co/oaAVE1sImV
Lots of armed police and a cordon going up outside the Home Office pic.twitter.com/aj0RqDnPsm— Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) August 15, 2019
NEW: This is the scene at The Home Office where a man has been stabbed. He’s been taken to hospital with what police are calling ‘life threatening injuries’. One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station. pic.twitter.com/DtGGzwGyKW— Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) August 15, 2019
Les policiers ont été alertés peu après 13h00, heure locale (12H00 GMT).
#Homeoffice building on lockdown after a stabbing pic.twitter.com/hCErbYQ20x— P (@p_vezzz) August 15, 2019
