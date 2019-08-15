S'inscrire
16:31 15 Août 2019
Ecoutez Radio Sputnik
    Recherche
    Un homme blessé dans une attaque au couteau à Londres, la 15 août 2019

    Un homme attaqué au couteau devant le ministère de l'Intérieur à Londres - images

    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    International
    URL courte
    477

    Un homme a été grièvement blessé lors d'une attaque au couteau devant le ministère de l'Intérieur, dans le centre de Londres, a déclaré la police ce jeudi 15 août. Selon elle, il ne s’agissait pas d’un acte terroriste ciblant le ministère.

    Le ministère de l’Intérieur, à Londres, a été bouclé après qu’un homme a été attaqué au couteau et grièvement blessé près du bâtiment.

    Sur une photo relayée par la presse britannique, un homme est escorté par les services de secours, le visage ensanglanté. Il est torse nu, une veste de costume sur les épaules, l'abdomen couvert de sang.

    ​Selon la police londonienne, les jours de la victime sont en danger. Toujours d’après la police, un suspect été arrêté.

    «La police a été appelée à Marsham Street, Westminster, à la suite du signalement d'un homme armé d'un couteau. Des officiers ont découvert un homme blessé par arme blanche […]. Un homme a été interpellé et est en garde à vue.»

    Les policiers ont été alertés peu après 13h00, heure locale (12H00 GMT).

    Lire aussi:

    Washington Post: l’autopsie d’Epstein relève des fractures fréquentes lors d’«homicides par strangulation»
    Les États-Unis demandent la saisie du pétrolier iranien immobilisé à Gibraltar
    Un Airbus A321 se pose en catastrophe dans la région de Moscou - images
    Tags:
    interpellation, blessés, attaque au couteau, Londres
    Règles de conduiteDiscussion
    Commenter via FacebookCommenter via Sputnik
    Actualités
    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités
    Ailleurs sur le web
    A ne pas manquer
    Multimédia
    Atterrissage d’urgence d’un avion de ligne dans la banlieue de Moscou
    Photo d’Éric Woerth: moqué sur internet, son guide de haute montagne vole à son secours
    Photo d’Éric Woerth: moqué sur internet, son guide de haute montagne vole à son secours
    Armes nucléaires US en Europe
    Armes nucléaires US en Europe
    S'inscrire
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    Réinitialiser le mot de passe
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    Avez-vous un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Je n'ai pas de compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Identification
    Je possède un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    Supprimer votre profil
    Etes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer votre profil fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    Votre profil a été supprimé! Vous avez 30 jours pour le rétablir en cliquant sur le lien dans l'email qui a été envoyé à l'adresse indiquée à l'inscription.
    Fermer
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Nous nous engageons à protéger vos informations personnelles et nous avons mis à jour notre Politique de Confidentialité afin de nous conformer au Règlement général sur la protection des données (GDPR), nouveau règlement de l'UE qui est entré en vigueur le 25 mai 2018.

    Veuillez consulter notre Politique de Confidentialité. Elle contient les détails sur les types de données que nous recueillons, la façon dont nous les utilisons et vos droits en matière de protection des données.

    Puisque vous avez déjà partagé vos données personnelles avec nous lors de la création de votre compte personnel, pour continuer à utiliser celui-ci, veuillez cocher la case ci-dessous:

    Si vous ne souhaitez pas que nous continuions à traiter vos données, cliquez ici pour supprimer votre compte.

    Si vous avez des questions ou des inquiétudes concernant notre Politique de Confidentialité, veuillez nous contacter à privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Règles de conduite

    L'enregistrement et l'identification de l'utilisateur sur les sites web Sputnik par le biais de l'un de ses comptes sur les réseaux sociaux indique l'acceptation de ces règles.

    L'utilisateur est tenu de ne pas violer, par ses actions, la législation nationale et internationale.

    L'utilisateur s'engage à s'adresser avec respect aux autres participants de la discussion, aux lecteurs et aux personnes mentionnées dans les articles.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de supprimer les commentaires publiés dans des langues différentes de celle du contenu principal de l'article.

    Sur toutes les versions linguistiques du site sputniknews.com, les commentaires publiés par l'utilisateur peuvent être édités.

    Le commentaire de l'utilisateur sera supprimé, s'il:

    • ne correspond pas au sujet de l'article commenté;
    • promeut la haine, la discrimination raciale, ethnique, sexuelle, religieuse, sociale et porte atteinte aux droits des minorités;
    • viole les droits des mineurs, leur cause un préjudice sous toute forme, y compris morale;
    • contient des idées de nature extrémiste et terroriste, appelle à tout type d’actions illégales;
    • contient des insultes, des menaces à l'égard d'autres utilisateurs, des individus ou organisations spécifiques;
    • porte atteinte à l'honneur, à la dignité et à leur réputation professionnelle;
    • contient des insultes ou des messages diffamatoires à l'égard de Sputnik;
    • viole la vie privée, divulgue les données personnelles de tierces personnes sans leur consentement, révèle le secret de la correspondance;
    • contient une description ou des liens vers des scènes de violence et de cruauté envers les animaux;
    • contient des informations sur les méthodes de suicide ou incite au suicide;
    • poursuit des objectifs commerciaux, contient de la publicité abusive, de la publicité politique illégale ou des liens vers d'autres ressources en ligne contenant ce genre d'informations;
    • promeut les produits ou services de tiers sans autorisations nécessaires;
    • contient des expressions insultantes, un langage grossier et leurs dérivés, ainsi que des allusions à l'utilisation d'éléments lexicaux répondant à cette définition;
    • contient du contenu spam, promeut la diffusion de spams, de services de publipostage et de ressources pour gagner de l'argent sur Internet;
    • promeut l'utilisation de stupéfiants et de substances psychotropes, contient des informations sur leur production et leur utilisation;
    • contient des liens vers des virus et des logiciels malveillants;
    • fait partie d'une action, lorsqu'un grand nombre de commentaires au contenu identique ou similaire est posté ("flash mob");
    • l'auteur abuse d'un grand nombre de messages vides de sens, ou bien le sens du texte est difficile à comprendre ("flood");
    • l'auteur viole l'étiquette en ligne, en montrant différentes formes de comportement agressif, humiliant et diffamatoire ("trolling");
    • l'auteur montre un manque de respect pour la langue; par exemple, tout le texte ou sa grande partie est tapé en lettres majuscules et n'est pas divisé en phrases.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de bloquer l'accès de l'utilisateur à la page ou de supprimer son compte sans avertissement préalable en cas de violation par l'utilisateur des règles de rédaction des commentaires ou de détection dans les actions de l'utilisateur de signes d'une telle violation.

    L'utilisateur peut lancer la procédure de recouvrement de son compte / de déblocage de l'accès, en écrivant une lettre à l'adresse électronique suivante: La lettre doit contenir: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    • Le sujet – le recouvrement du compte/ le déblocage de l'accès
    • Le nom d'utilisateur
    • Les explications des raisons des actions qui constituaient la violation des règles mentionnées ci-dessus et ont conduit au blocage.

    Si les modérateurs jugent possible de restaurer le compte / d'en débloquer l'accès, il en sera ainsi.

    Dans le cas d'une violation répétée des règles et d'un blocage répété, l'accès de l'utilisateur ne peut pas être restauré. Le blocage, dans ce cas, est définitif.

    Pour contacter l'équipe de modérateurs, utilisez l'adresse électronique suivante: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    Identification
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    Ok
    Notifications de Sputnik

    Vous pouvez vous abonner aux notifications du site de Sputnik

    S’abonnerRefuser