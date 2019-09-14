Deux sites de Saudi Aramco ravagés par le feu après une présumée attaque de drones - vidéo

De violents incendies se sont déclarés sur deux sites du groupe Saudi Aramco suite à une attaque de drones, signale l’agence Saudi Press se référant au ministère de l’Intérieur.
Les pompiers ont depuis lors maîtrisé les flammes et une enquête a été ouverte pour élucider les circonstances des incidents.
Plusieurs vidéos filmées par des témoins oculaires ont été postées sur les réseaux sociaux. Sur certains enregistrements, des explosions se font entendre en arrière-plan:
The gunshots and the explosions were heard by local residents at around 3 am this morning in Aramco compound near #Buqayq, #SaudiArabia. Some people I spoke to say there were about 12 explosions that rock the area. pic.twitter.com/0r27l2V2Zo— ZaidBenjamin الحساب البديل (@ZaidBenjamin5) September 14, 2019
Here's a long video compilation showing different angles of what is supposedly the aftermath of the explosion. pic.twitter.com/HEtaPqu93n— Nate Rosenblatt (@NateRosenblatt) September 14, 2019
Abqaiq City— Nasser (@Nasser22820844) September 14, 2019
Saudi
Aramco
The capital of the oil industry
Explosions and fires
Now residents are evacuating the city
It has the largest community of Americans and Westerners pic.twitter.com/iTCNza0FHl
The first video shows one of the explosions from the vantage point of a parking lot nearby. Bursts of gunfire are audible in the distance.— John Marquee (@john_marquee) September 14, 2019
Geolocated: (https://t.co/wsiBO5UZKz) pic.twitter.com/OXOYf6mxCb
Des attaques qui se répètent
En mai dernier, des drones de combat ont infligé des dommages mineurs à deux stations de pompage de Saudi Aramco. Bien que les Houthis aient revendiqué ces attaques, les Saoudiens en ont reporté la responsabilité sur Téhéran, qui a rejeté ces accusations.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)