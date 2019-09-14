S'inscrire
14:08 14 Septembre 2019
    Installation de Saudi Aramco

    Deux sites de Saudi Aramco ravagés par le feu après une présumée attaque de drones - vidéo

    © AFP 2019 MARWAN NAAMAN
    International
    Des drones ont frappé une raffinerie et un champ pétrolifère appartenant au groupe Saudi Aramco, provoquant d’importants incendies sur les lieux, selon le ministère saoudien de l’Intérieur.

    De violents incendies se sont déclarés sur deux sites du groupe Saudi Aramco suite à une attaque de drones, signale l’agence Saudi Press se référant au ministère de l’Intérieur.

    Arabie saoudite
    © Sputnik . Mohamed El Bekheit
    L’Arabie saoudite annonce avoir intercepté un drone lancé par les rebelles houthis
    Selon ses rapports, les drones ont frappé la raffinerie d’Abqaiq (est), décrite par Aramco comme la plus importante installation de traitement de pétrole dans le monde, ainsi que le champ pétrolifère de Khurais, situé à 150 kilomètres de Riyad.

    Les pompiers ont depuis lors maîtrisé les flammes et une enquête a été ouverte pour élucider les circonstances des incidents.

    Plusieurs vidéos filmées par des témoins oculaires ont été postées sur les réseaux sociaux. Sur certains enregistrements, des explosions se font entendre en arrière-plan:

    ​Des attaques qui se répètent

    Riyad, image d'illustration
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    26 civils blessés dans une attaque des Houthis contre un aéroport saoudien
    Riyad accuse régulièrement l’Iran de fournir des armes aux insurgés houthis au Yémen voisin, qui combattent le gouvernement réfugié dans le sud du pays ainsi que coalition arabe conduite par l’Arabie saoudite et les Émirats arabes unis. Les Houthis ont précédemment revendiqué de nombreux tirs de missiles et des attaques de drones visant l’Arabie saoudite.

    En mai dernier, des drones de combat ont infligé des dommages mineurs à deux stations de pompage de Saudi Aramco. Bien que les Houthis aient revendiqué ces attaques, les Saoudiens en ont reporté la responsabilité sur Téhéran, qui a rejeté ces accusations.

    Tags:
    Arabie Saoudite, coalition arabe, Houthis, Yémen, drone, raffinerie, incendie, Saudi Aramco
