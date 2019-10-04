L’aéroport de Glasgow partiellement évacué en raison d’un colis suspect à bord d’un avion de la compagnie KLM

Un avion KLM en provenance d’Amsterdam a atterri vers 10h00, heure locale, à l’aéroport de Glasgow et a été bouclé en raison de soupçons autour d'un élément de la cargaison, selon les propos relayés sur Twitter d’un porte-parole de l’aéroport.
A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “At approximately 10am today, the airport fire service attended an arriving KLM flight in response to concerns raised over a piece of cargo." 1/2 pic.twitter.com/w7R4M6f4mg— Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) 4 октября 2019 г.
«Une enquête est en cours pour déterminer le contenu du colis et l'avion a été immobilisé dans l'attente des résultats de l'enquête. Toutes les autres parties de l’aéroport sont pleinement opérationnelles», a indiqué un porte-parole de l’aéroport.
"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the content of the package and the aircraft has been cordoned off pending the outcome of the investigation. All other parts of the airport are fully operational.” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/R4UnVIUhju— Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) 4 октября 2019 г.
La police et des services de secours sont rapidement arrivés sur les lieux.
UPDATE: Glasgow Airport say major emergency response follows concerns over a package on a KLM flight. Aircraft cordoned off. Part of terminal evacuated too. @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/bifGKHzVJl— Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) 4 октября 2019 г.
GLASGOW AIPORT LATEST: Major emergency response dealing with ‘ongoing incident’. Fire service environmental protection unit on standby along with ambulance incident trucks. @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/ZCiT7PnOkb— Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) 4 октября 2019 г.
Détails à suivre
