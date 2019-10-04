S'inscrire
14:32 04 Octobre 2019
    L'aéroport de Glasgow partiellement évacué en raison d'un colis suspect à bord d'un avion de la compagnie KLM

    Plusieurs véhicules de pompiers et de secours sont arrivés ce vendredi matin à l’aéroport de Glasgow, dont une partie a été évacuée, après qu’un colis suspect a été découvert à bord d’un avion de la compagnie aérienne néerlandaise KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, rapportent des médias.

    Un avion KLM en provenance d’Amsterdam a atterri vers 10h00, heure locale, à l’aéroport de Glasgow et a été bouclé en raison de soupçons autour d'un élément de la cargaison, selon les propos relayés sur Twitter d’un porte-parole de l’aéroport.

    ​​«Une enquête est en cours pour déterminer le contenu du colis et l'avion a été immobilisé dans l'attente des résultats de l'enquête. Toutes les autres parties de l’aéroport sont pleinement opérationnelles», a indiqué un porte-parole de l’aéroport. 

    La police et des services de secours sont rapidement arrivés sur les lieux.

    Détails à suivre

    Glasgow
