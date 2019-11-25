Une croisière française avec 150 personnes à bord heurte des rochers, ouvrant une brèche dans la coque – images

La Belle des Océans, navire de croisière français battant pavillon belge, voguait dans la mer d’Andaman dans la matinée du 25 novembre lorsqu’un accident est survenu.
เกิดเหตุเรือสำราญชื่อ LA BELLE DES OCEAN เดินทาวทางจากเกาะลันตามุ่งหน้าสู่ภูเก็ตประสบเหตุชนกองหินในพื้นที่เกาะพีพีกระบี่เบื้องต้น ท้องเรือทะลุเรือหลวงศรีราชา อยู่ระหว่างให้การช่วยเหลือ เบื่องต้นมี นทท. โดยสารบนเรือจำนวน 80 คน และลูกเรือ 70 คน @TNAMCOT pic.twitter.com/JV69aKt9k6— pleunpit mcot 9 (@pleunpit_Ch9) November 25, 2019
Comme le rapporte Maritime Bulletin, vers 3h du matin, le navire, qui transportait 90 passagers et 60 membres d’équipage, a heurté des rochers. L'impact a percé la coque du navire et provoqué une fuite.
All passengers are safe after the 100mtr “La Belle Des Ocean” cruise ship which usual route is Phuket-Krabi-Langkawi crashed into Bida Nok reef, 3 nautical miles off Koh Phi Phi Ley. The boat was dragged from the reef by the Thai navy. The leaking vessels docked in Phuket. pic.twitter.com/sgZFWI65gu— ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) November 25, 2019
Au moment de la collision, le bateau était en route de Koh Lanta vers Phuket.
Were loving it that @CroisiEurope_RC has great new cruises in store for you in 2020 on board the new premium ship MV La Belle des Océans. @oldworldtravel @ksprtravel @CruiseMiss @RobinsonCruises @YourHolidayMag @davidpowelluk @sallydowling @coolonespa https://t.co/AFdpoGtjDj pic.twitter.com/tB1dKSn8qh— SilverTravelAdvisor (@SilverTravelAd) November 25, 2019
Plus tard, il a été annoncé que toutes les personnes se trouvant à bord de la croisière étaient saines et sauves et étaient arrivés dans le port en eaux profondes de Phuket.
L’accident n’a pas fait de blessés.
