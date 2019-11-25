Une croisière française avec 150 personnes à bord heurte des rochers, ouvrant une brèche dans la coque – images

All passengers are safe after the 100mtr “La Belle Des Ocean” cruise ship which usual route is Phuket-Krabi-Langkawi crashed into Bida Nok reef, 3 nautical miles off Koh Phi Phi Ley. The boat was dragged from the reef by the Thai navy. The leaking vessels docked in Phuket. pic.twitter.com/sgZFWI65gu