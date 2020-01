Un Boeing pousse un avion qui fait une «pirouette» sur le tarmac d’un aéroport – vidéo

Update INCIDENT An Air Canada Boeing 777-300 (C-FIUL) struck a parked AC Airbus A321 (C-GJWO) while being towed. Caused significant damage to the A321 tail now being replaced. The 777 wingtip has been repaired. Both aircraft seen in this photo. https://t.co/UO6z5CLrYz pic.twitter.com/WIkVuRNcJv