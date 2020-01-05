Un mort lors d'une fusillade dans la ville canadienne de Calgary

Une personne a été tuée, une autre gravement blessée dans une fusillade qui a éclaté vers 23h (heure locale) dans la ville canadienne de Calgary, dans l'ouest du pays, selon des médias locaux.
The Homicide Unit has been called out to investigate following a shooting in Saddleridge that has left one man deceased, and another in life-threatening condition in hospital. Investigation ongoing. Anyone with info asked to call Crime Stoppers.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 5, 2020
Détails à suivre
