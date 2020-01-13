La police infirme les informations reçues concernant des coups de feu dans une école aux États-Unis

La police du comté de Henrico, en Virginie, a été avertie ce lundi 13 janvier que des tirs avaient été entendus dans une école. Arrivés sur les lieux, les agents ont fait savoir via Twitter que personne n’avait été blessé.
Henrico police received a call via text to 9-1-1 of an active shooter along the 7800 block Woodman Road. Henrico police are on scene and there are NO reported injuries. Henrico police continued to clear the school to ensure everyone’s safety. Media staging Our Lady of Lourdes— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) 13 января 2020 г.
Sans donner plus de détails, la police a annoncé évacuer l’école Moody Middle et a bouclé le quartier avoisinant.
BREAKING NEWS: Henrico Police respond time reports of an active shooter in area of Moody Middle School. Police say there are no injuries reported at this time. Officers are working to clear the school now. @JasmineNBC12 and I are on the scene for @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/l7c2oyaqi4— Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) 13 января 2020 г.
Par la suite, un administratif de l’école a fait savoir que la police avait effectivement reçu un texto parlant d'«un tireur actif», mais que les agents n’avaient pas trouvé de preuves confirmant ces informations.
Sur son compte Twitter, la police a également indiqué qu’il n’y avait eu ni tirs, ni blessés.
Reference suspected shooter call, there is NO shooting and no students are injured. Parents wishing for additional information, respond to North Run Baptist church on Lydell dr and an officer will assist you.— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) 13 января 2020 г.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)