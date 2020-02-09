Une photo déconcertante de Trump enflamme les réseaux sociaux

Le Président américain a été photographié vendredi à sa descente d’hélicoptère, les cheveux au vent et la peau du visage comme pigmentée. Un halo orange s’étend de ses sourcils jusqu’à son menton, et tranche avec la blancheur de son front.
@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ— White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020
Cette image signée William Moon et publié sur le compte Twitter White House Photos a été reprise et commentée une multitude de fois sur le réseau social, où est né le hashtag #OrangeFace. Les détournements n’ont pas tardé à affluer:
Who ever did this, I love it! #OrangeFace #Trump #GeneralElection2020 #Jones pic.twitter.com/c5VN0DcmDW— Michael van Mind (@MichaelvanMind) February 9, 2020
Who wore it best? #OrangeFace pic.twitter.com/591IfwxLQW— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 8, 2020
À qui ça convient le mieux?
What do you think they’re going to call this collab 😯 #OrangeFace pic.twitter.com/RkNSAuLb8q— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) February 8, 2020
Comment vont-ils appeler cette nouvelle collaboration?
Le Président dénonce un «fake», le photographe s’explique
Donald Trump a réagi à la polémique, se fendant d’un tweet dans lequel il dénonce un photomontage: «Encore des fake news. C’est évidemment photoshoppé: le vent souffle fort mais la coiffure est impeccable? Prêt à tout pour se moquer!» a-t-il écrit.
More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020
La personne derrière lec ompte Twitter crédité du clichés’est expliquée. Elle a déclaré ne pas avoir photoshoppé l’image, mais avoir utilisé l’application de son smartphone pour «ajuster les couleurs».
Mr. President Sir! This picture was never photoshopped, but used the Apple smartphone’s photo app to adjust the color of the picture. Thank You 🙏— White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 8, 2020
