Interpellé à Istanbul, le rédacteur en chef de Sputnik Turquie a été relâché

#Turkey: 4 journalists from @RudawTurkce & @MAturkce arrested in #Edirne when covering refugees crisis in #Pazarkule and 3 @sputnik_TR reporters arrested in #Ankara for a story on #Antioch. @RSF_tr : Journalists can’t be seen as responsible of this regional crise. #FreeThemAll! pic.twitter.com/gld2PwkUbu