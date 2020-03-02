Prise d’otages dans un centre commercial aux Philippines, des coups de feu entendus.

Après que des coups de feu ont retenti ce 2 mars à l’intérieur d’un centre commercial situé près de la capitale philippine, Manille, la police a encerclé le bâtiment, indique Associated Press.
WATCH: Alleged shooting incident at a mall in San Juan. Initial reports reveal that members of the Philippine National Police are already at the scene as more or less 30 employees of the mall are allegedly held hostage by the mall’s former guard. | via: @heroxfit pic.twitter.com/jZzvYUDj5j— Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) March 2, 2020
Les forces de l’ordre sont entrées dans le centre commercial V-Mall à San Juan, a fait savoir l’agence d’information. Au moins 30 personnes sont prises en otages par la personne armée, indique la presse locale.
LOOK: Members of the SWAT team of the Eastern Police District enter the Virra Mall in San Juan City where a dismissed security guard held dozens of employees hostage. PHOTOS BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE pic.twitter.com/jOH6k95h5S— The Manila Times (@TheManilaTimes) March 2, 2020
Détails à suivre
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)