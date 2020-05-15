Un chasseur furtif de l’US Air force s’écrase en Floride

Un Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, avion américain de chasse de cinquième génération, s’est écrasé ce vendredi 15 mai près de sa base en Floride, annonce l'US Air Force dans un communiqué.
F-22 crashes on Eglin range. Pilot ejected and is stable condition at the 96th Medical Group. This was a routine training mission with the 33rd Fighter Wing. Please visit https://t.co/p3LYI4GEUx for the full release. Queries please email teameglin@gmail.com and call 910-261-5478— Eglin Air Force Base (@TeamEglin) May 15, 2020
Possibly the location of the F-22 crash this morning near Eglin? I know a lot of fires in the area lately, but this seems to match up with the time of the crash. pic.twitter.com/TOdFm08U43— Matt Reagan (@MattReaganWX) May 15, 2020
Détails à suivre
