Un policier grièvement blessé dans une fusillade en Californie

Un shérif adjoint a été blessé dans une fusillade qui s'est produite à Paso Robles en Californie, a annoncé la police locale sur son compte Twitter.
Urgent: Active Shooter situation in Paso Robles.— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020
Searching for armed man who fired at Paso Robles PD this morning.
Deputies & CHP responded to the incident.
One Deputy shot. He is in serious but stable condition.
If near downtown Paso Robles you are asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/7tpZQD4urR
