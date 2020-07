Une double explosion dans une usine de feux d'artifice en Chine fait des blessés - images

🇨🇳 #UPDATE Two firefighters are injured during rescue operation in #Guanghan firecracker factory explosion and nearby hospital is trying their best to save lives.

🇨🇳 #更新 7月8日晚,四川广汉一鞭炮厂爆炸起火,现场人员撤离至3公里外的区域监护。在救援过程中,有两名消防指战员负伤 pic.twitter.com/ulnlUe1KAE