Un navire US brûle depuis près de 24h à San Diego, plus de 50 blessés – vidéos

At 0500 PDT on #BonhommeRichard. C-Tractor 9 is flowing water to the @SDFD - she is spraying forward to keep water moving through the pump & cool.



C-Tractor 11 is on standby.



She is showing some fire through the stack.



Water drops from H60 improving.

pic.twitter.com/Gi7SmiYMPK pic.twitter.com/eLnqL4pepm