Appels au boycott de produits français dans des pays musulmans

My name is Shahzad Chaudhry, I am from Pakistan



It's my appeal from all Muslims to #boycottfranceproducts because they did blasphemy of My Beloved Prophet Muhammad PBUH 💞



Replace my name & country with yours and tweet this.@IamYasif @Foujkashaheen0 @SherazSays_ @GoharSpeaks pic.twitter.com/zLutyOqrie