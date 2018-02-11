Où, comment et avec qui la délégation nord-coréenne était-elle aux JO?

La délégation est arrivée à Pyeongchang le 9 février. Kim Yo-jong était au centre de l'attention.
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has arrived in South Korea. She is the first immediate member of the North's ruling family to visit since the 1950-1953 Korean war pic.twitter.com/kNZ6xy9R85— Sky News (@SkyNews) 9 февраля 2018 г.
North Korea's Kim Yo-jong visits South in historic first at Winter Olympics https://t.co/KpSivLRVjq "North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister has landed in the South, becoming the first member of Pyongyang’s ruling dynasty to set foot in the rival country since the Korean war." pic.twitter.com/ygxXXOr38C— ie (@31Iwe) 9 февраля 2018 г.
Plus tard dans la journée, elle a assisté à la cérémonie d'ouverture des Jeux olympiques d'hiver. De nouveau, elle a été suivie de très près par de nombreux médias.
Kim Yo-jong… that look.. my word… #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/il3n8oG1qf— LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) 10 февраля 2018 г.
Image via @CNN of US vice-president Mike Pence sitting just three seats along from Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un's sister, at Pyeongchang opening ceremony. Far closer than expected pic.twitter.com/KNqSWujM8n— Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) 9 февраля 2018 г.
Le 10 février, les membres de la délégation nord-coréenne ont été reçus à la Maison Bleue, la résidence présidentielle sud-coréenne, où ils ont eu un entretien de près de trois heures avec le Président Moon Jae-in.
North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong is the new star for the liberal, Trump-deranged https://t.co/ZBNbOH6QTh pic.twitter.com/cY95cYEETe— Zesty Right Wing (@zesty_rightwing) 11 февраля 2018 г.
Сестра руководителя КНДР приняла участие в переговорах с Президентом Южной Кореи в Сеуле https://t.co/QFnn1kRSW9— Павел Полубояров (@PoluboyarovPS) 10 февраля 2018 г.
Leader of #NorthKorea’s sister Kim Yo-jong and #DPRK delegation meeting President of #SouthKorea Moon Jae-in at the Blue House in Seoul now. This to be followed by lunch. This is a huge geopolitical development which is infuriating the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/tabhDqQUTZ— Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) 10 февраля 2018 г.
Le même jour, la délégation a assisté au match de hockey féminin.
Moon Jae-in, Kim Yo-jong and Kim Yong-nam watch the Korean women’s ice hockey team’s Olympic debut in its match against Switzerland at Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea on Feb 10, 2018. https://t.co/fK57lyoJyF (Photo: VCG) pic.twitter.com/lxtOyz1QFO— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 11 февраля 2018 г.
Players of unified Korean women's team get praise from leaders of the two countries (President Moon Jae-in from the south; formal head of state Kim Yong-nam and leader's sister Kim Yo-jong from the north) and IOC President Thomas Bach after the game. #PyeongChang2018 #icehockey pic.twitter.com/ISzkCADxAr— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) 10 февраля 2018 г.
Le 11 février, le jour de son départ, Kim Yo-jong s'est rendue à Séoul pour admirer la performance de l'orchestre nord-coréen Samjiyon au Théâtre national de Séoul. Elle était assise à côté de Moon Jae-in.
South Koran President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Yo-Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's sister, during a performance of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra at the National Theater in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/gxNvkSh8bT— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) 11 февраля 2018 г.
