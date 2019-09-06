S'inscrire
08:16 06 Septembre 2019
Ecoutez Radio Sputnik
    Recherche

    Poutine nomme le plus bel endroit du monde

    © Sputnik . Alexander Piragis
    Russie
    URL courte
    150

    La péninsule du Kamtchatka dans l’Extrême-Orient russe est le plus bel endroit du monde qu’il n’ait jamais vu, a confié Vladimir Poutine. Il a promis que l’État soutiendra un musée privé consacré aux volcans, l’un des symboles de cette région qu’il qualifie de «diamant».

    Le Président russe considère comme «notre diamant» la péninsule russe du Kamtchatka, confiant qu’il n’a jamais rien vu de plus beau, lors de sa rencontre avec des représentants de l’opinion publique de l’Extrême-Orient.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    🌋 #Mutnovskiyvolcano checked 🌋 Well, briefly about my first experience: after first 10 min I thought I gonna die straight away...Immediately everyone took almost all layers off..and heavy backpack becomes bigger and you weaker... During the hiking you experience all four seasons: sun, snow, mud, fog...sometimes you can’t ever breather or look to the side-wrong move and you will feel either to the hot spring or out of the mountain itself... 😅 Weather was changing all the time. Half way behind I thought that blood will come out of my mouth and my head will blow up 🤪 This is the hardest moments-literally you want to stop, but no give up... Prize comes after you climb the to top and you see why this all about... Untouched massive nature, mountains, glacier, lakes, active volcano and human, so tiny and powerless. Afterwards, the way back doesn’t feel so bad, at least you know what’s coming. But funny thing-it was the EASIEST route to volcano. Next four to go.... #слабоумиеиотвага #Пахнетавантюрой #donttellmama #whereismyticketstomaldives #survivalcamp #mutnovskiy #kamtchatka #travel #russia #россияматушка #камчатка #theprotraveler

    Публикация от O. M. (@olyamini)

    «On peut vous envier: vous faites quelque chose de bon et en même temps, c’est votre métier. Une coïncidence qui n’arrive pas trop souvent», a affirmé Vladimir Poutine en réponse au volcanologue Sergueï Samoïlenko.

    Le musée sera soutenu

    Le musée des volcans du Kamtchatka, selon ce dernier, a accueilli cette année plus de 15.000 touristes. Le chef de l’État a promis de soutenir ce musée privé, qui connaît actuellement des difficultés financières.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    #kamtchatka #travel #chipmunk #vulkan #nature

    Публикация от Karolin Milew (@karolin_milew)

    Le Kamtchatka, une péninsule en Extrême-Orient russe, compte plus de 300 volcans dont 30 sont actifs.

    Tags:
    Extrême-Orient, Russie, Kamtchatka, Vladimir Poutine
    Règles de conduiteDiscussion
    Commenter via FacebookCommenter via Sputnik
    «Cette femme est vraiment moche»: Brigitte Macron visée encore par un autre ministre de Bolsonaro
    International
    Brigitte Macron, le 29 août 2019
    Nicki Minaj annonce prendre sa retraite à l'âge de 36 ans
    Culture
    Nicki Minaj
    Les feux de forêts en Amazonie incitent H&M à suspendre ses achats de cuir au Brésil
    International
    Les incendies d'Amazonie
    Mélenchon a rendu visite au prisonnier Lula au Brésil - images
    International
    Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
    L'ex-Président zimbabwéen Mugabe est mort à l'âge de 95 ans
    International
    Le Président zimbabwéen Robert Mugabe
    La fin du leadership de l’Occident se profile, constate Poutine
    Russie
    Pourquoi ce Boeing 737 émirati se pose régulièrement en Israël?
    International
    Vue sur l'aéroport David-Ben-Gourion
    Poutine affirme avoir proposé à Trump d’acheter les missiles hypersoniques russes
    International
    Vladimir Poutine et Donald Trump en marge du sommet du G20 à Osaka
    «Le shit est plus fort que l'éducation»: des enseignants de Sevran fuient leur logement de fonction
    France
    Seine-Saint-Denis
    Malgré le malaise d’une policière, Boris Johnson poursuit son discours
    International
    Boris Johnson
    Candidature de Villani: «Emmanuel Macron est un calculateur», selon Saint Clair
    France
    Cédric Villani se porte candidat à la mairie de Paris
    Un système d’exploitation russe pourrait remplacer Google sur les téléphones Huawei
    International
    Huawei
    Contribuables associés: «L’heure est venue de faire le ménage dans les comptes publics»
    Economie
    Tirelire
    Un portail israélien dévoile les images satellite des S-400 récemment arrivés en Turquie
    International
    Un système S-400
    L’œil injecté de sang de Joe Biden suscite l’inquiétude des internautes – images
    International
    Joe Biden
    Actualités
    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités
    A ne pas manquer
    Multimédia
    Les Bahamas après le passage de l’ouragan Dorian
    Facebook pourrait bientôt masquer le compteur des mentions
    Dire adieu aux «Likes»? Facebook pourrait bientôt masquer le compteur des mentions
    S-500
    Les capacités du système sol-air de nouvelle génération S-500
    S'inscrire
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    Réinitialiser le mot de passe
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    Avez-vous un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Je n'ai pas de compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Identification
    Je possède un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    Supprimer votre profil
    Etes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer votre profil fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    Votre profil a été supprimé! Vous avez 30 jours pour le rétablir en cliquant sur le lien dans l'email qui a été envoyé à l'adresse indiquée à l'inscription.
    Fermer
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Nous nous engageons à protéger vos informations personnelles et nous avons mis à jour notre Politique de Confidentialité afin de nous conformer au Règlement général sur la protection des données (GDPR), nouveau règlement de l'UE qui est entré en vigueur le 25 mai 2018.

    Veuillez consulter notre Politique de Confidentialité. Elle contient les détails sur les types de données que nous recueillons, la façon dont nous les utilisons et vos droits en matière de protection des données.

    Puisque vous avez déjà partagé vos données personnelles avec nous lors de la création de votre compte personnel, pour continuer à utiliser celui-ci, veuillez cocher la case ci-dessous:

    Si vous ne souhaitez pas que nous continuions à traiter vos données, cliquez ici pour supprimer votre compte.

    Si vous avez des questions ou des inquiétudes concernant notre Politique de Confidentialité, veuillez nous contacter à privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Règles de conduite

    L'enregistrement et l'identification de l'utilisateur sur les sites web Sputnik par le biais de l'un de ses comptes sur les réseaux sociaux indique l'acceptation de ces règles.

    L'utilisateur est tenu de ne pas violer, par ses actions, la législation nationale et internationale.

    L'utilisateur s'engage à s'adresser avec respect aux autres participants de la discussion, aux lecteurs et aux personnes mentionnées dans les articles.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de supprimer les commentaires publiés dans des langues différentes de celle du contenu principal de l'article.

    Sur toutes les versions linguistiques du site sputniknews.com, les commentaires publiés par l'utilisateur peuvent être édités.

    Le commentaire de l'utilisateur sera supprimé, s'il:

    • ne correspond pas au sujet de l'article commenté;
    • promeut la haine, la discrimination raciale, ethnique, sexuelle, religieuse, sociale et porte atteinte aux droits des minorités;
    • viole les droits des mineurs, leur cause un préjudice sous toute forme, y compris morale;
    • contient des idées de nature extrémiste et terroriste, appelle à tout type d’actions illégales;
    • contient des insultes, des menaces à l'égard d'autres utilisateurs, des individus ou organisations spécifiques;
    • porte atteinte à l'honneur, à la dignité et à leur réputation professionnelle;
    • contient des insultes ou des messages diffamatoires à l'égard de Sputnik;
    • viole la vie privée, divulgue les données personnelles de tierces personnes sans leur consentement, révèle le secret de la correspondance;
    • contient une description ou des liens vers des scènes de violence et de cruauté envers les animaux;
    • contient des informations sur les méthodes de suicide ou incite au suicide;
    • poursuit des objectifs commerciaux, contient de la publicité abusive, de la publicité politique illégale ou des liens vers d'autres ressources en ligne contenant ce genre d'informations;
    • promeut les produits ou services de tiers sans autorisations nécessaires;
    • contient des expressions insultantes, un langage grossier et leurs dérivés, ainsi que des allusions à l'utilisation d'éléments lexicaux répondant à cette définition;
    • contient du contenu spam, promeut la diffusion de spams, de services de publipostage et de ressources pour gagner de l'argent sur Internet;
    • promeut l'utilisation de stupéfiants et de substances psychotropes, contient des informations sur leur production et leur utilisation;
    • contient des liens vers des virus et des logiciels malveillants;
    • fait partie d'une action, lorsqu'un grand nombre de commentaires au contenu identique ou similaire est posté ("flash mob");
    • l'auteur abuse d'un grand nombre de messages vides de sens, ou bien le sens du texte est difficile à comprendre ("flood");
    • l'auteur viole l'étiquette en ligne, en montrant différentes formes de comportement agressif, humiliant et diffamatoire ("trolling");
    • l'auteur montre un manque de respect pour la langue; par exemple, tout le texte ou sa grande partie est tapé en lettres majuscules et n'est pas divisé en phrases.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de bloquer l'accès de l'utilisateur à la page ou de supprimer son compte sans avertissement préalable en cas de violation par l'utilisateur des règles de rédaction des commentaires ou de détection dans les actions de l'utilisateur de signes d'une telle violation.

    L'utilisateur peut lancer la procédure de recouvrement de son compte / de déblocage de l'accès, en écrivant une lettre à l'adresse électronique suivante: La lettre doit contenir: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    • Le sujet – le recouvrement du compte/ le déblocage de l'accès
    • Le nom d'utilisateur
    • Les explications des raisons des actions qui constituaient la violation des règles mentionnées ci-dessus et ont conduit au blocage.

    Si les modérateurs jugent possible de restaurer le compte / d'en débloquer l'accès, il en sera ainsi.

    Dans le cas d'une violation répétée des règles et d'un blocage répété, l'accès de l'utilisateur ne peut pas être restauré. Le blocage, dans ce cas, est définitif.

    Pour contacter l'équipe de modérateurs, utilisez l'adresse électronique suivante: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    Identification
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    Ok
    Notifications de Sputnik

    Vous pouvez vous abonner aux notifications du site de Sputnik

    S’abonnerRefuser