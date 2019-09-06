Poutine nomme le plus bel endroit du monde

Le Président russe considère comme «notre diamant» la péninsule russe du Kamtchatka, confiant qu’il n’a jamais rien vu de plus beau, lors de sa rencontre avec des représentants de l’opinion publique de l’Extrême-Orient.
«On peut vous envier: vous faites quelque chose de bon et en même temps, c’est votre métier. Une coïncidence qui n’arrive pas trop souvent», a affirmé Vladimir Poutine en réponse au volcanologue Sergueï Samoïlenko.
Le musée sera soutenu
Le musée des volcans du Kamtchatka, selon ce dernier, a accueilli cette année plus de 15.000 touristes. Le chef de l’État a promis de soutenir ce musée privé, qui connaît actuellement des difficultés financières.
Le Kamtchatka, une péninsule en Extrême-Orient russe, compte plus de 300 volcans dont 30 sont actifs.
