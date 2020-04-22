Le Pr Raoult qualifie de «fake news» une étude sur la mortalité des patients traités à la chloroquine

Sur son compte Twitter, Didier Raoult s’en prend à l'étude qui affirme que le taux de mortalité des patients traités à l’hydroxychloroquine est plus élevé que parmi ceux qui n’en ont pas pris.
C’est la microbiologiste Elisabeth Bik qui a attiré l’attention sur les chiffres contenus dans l’étude:
Wow. Preprint on patient group of 368 hospitalized veterans with COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine treatment: *higher* death rates than treatment without HC.— Elisabeth #StayingAtHome #StayingAlive Bik (@MicrobiomDigest) April 21, 2020
"Rates of death in the HC, HC+AZ, and no HC groups were 27.8%, 22.1%, 11.4%, respectively."https://t.co/vkCzPph3vp pic.twitter.com/EkANISjvjx
«Combat paranoïaque»
Le Pr Raoult dénonce un «combat paranoïaque» de la chercheuse néerlandaise, qui ne prête selon lui pas assez «attention aux détails».
The witchhunter @MicrobiomDigest is not attentive to details when she judges that a study is useful to her paranoiac fights!— Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) April 22, 2020
Control group was treated with azithromycin.
Nearly dying patients with lymphopenia were treated with hydroxychloroquine.
Fraudulent study. Fake news. https://t.co/zI8MgsfHlx
«Des patients moribonds atteints de lymphopénie étaient traités à l’hydroxychloroquine. Une étude frauduleuse. Fake news», fustige-t-il.
Auparavant, Didier Raoult avait jugé possible que la pandémie de Covid-19 soit une «maladie saisonnière» et que l’épidémie en France touche à sa fin vers mi-avril.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)