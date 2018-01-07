La lecture préférée du pirate Barbe Noire enfin révélée

Des fragments de papier ont été retrouvés dans l'un des canons de l'épave du navire Queen Anne's Revenge, qui a fait naufrage il y a environ 300 ans, relate le journal The Salisbury Post.
More than a dozen paper scraps recovered from the pirate Blackbeard’s flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, have led to the identification of one of the books carried on the ship https://t.co/xiw5T7sUKe pic.twitter.com/qswgVxDqso— Archaeology Magazine (@archaeologymag) 5 января 2018 г.
Les scientifiques du QAR Conservation Laboratory chargés des recherches ont déjà réussi à «déchiffrer» le texte sur le papier, encore lisible après tant d'années. Il s'agit d'une page du livre du Capitaine Edward Cooke dans lequel il fait part de ses voyages d'exploration dans les années 1700.
A ghostly image of the pirate Blackbeard’s ship ‘Queen Anne’s Revenge’ by Vaandark. Dr S feels further comment isn’t needed pic.twitter.com/Op5ooPhTGV— helen warlow (@HWarlow) 4 января 2018 г.
Les œuvres de Cooke et d'autres explorateurs constituaient l'une des sources d'inspiration du roman de Daniel Defoe Robinson Crusoé.
This is Blackbeard's ship, the Queen Anne's Revenge, used in the filming of Disney's "The Pirates of the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/yv9xuoZH1g— Abandoned Places (@abandonedplace_) 2 января 2018 г.
