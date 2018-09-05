Une éruption solaire spectaculaire filmée par la NASA (vidéo)

Sur son compte Instagram, la NASA a publié une vidéo réalisée en août à l'aide d'un satellite de l'Observatoire de la dynamique solaire.
«Ces images rapprochées du Soleil faites durant une période de deux heures le 13 août 2018 montrent une éruption de particules chargées montant et formant un vortex avant de retomber sur la surface de l'astre. Capturés dans une lumière ultra-violette extrême, ces types d'événements sont difficiles à voir, sauf lorsqu'ils se produisent le long des contours du Soleil [lors des éclipses totales de Soleil, ndlr]. À son apogée, le plasma atteint des hauteurs qui dépassent plusieurs fois le diamètre de la Terre», indique le texte qui accompagne la vidéo.
Great ball of fire! 🔥 This close-up view of the Sun is from a two-hour period on August 13, 2018, showing a minor eruption of charged particles rising up and twisting about before falling back into the Sun. Captured in extreme ultraviolet light, these kinds of events are difficult to see except when they occur along the sun's edge. At its peak, the plasma rises to heights that are several times the diameter of Earth. We use the Solar Dynamics Observatory, which captured this view, to better understand the Sun's influence on Earth and near-Earth space by studying the solar atmosphere in many wavelengths simultaneously. This allows us to better understand the solar variations that influence life on Earth and humanity's technological systems by looking for solar wind, energetic particles, and variations in the solar irradiance that lead to better predictions of space weather events. Credit: NASA/SDO #nasa #space #sun #solar #sdo #light #earth #solarsystem #science #video #ultraviolet #uv #uvlight #picoftheday #fire #greatballoffire #lit #eruption
