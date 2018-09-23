Sans précédent: découvrez les tout premiers clichés pris depuis un astéroïde

L'Agence d'exploration aérospatiale japonaise (JAXA) a publié des photos prises sur la surface de l’astéroïde Ryugu.
This is a picture from MINERVA-II1. The color photo was captured by Rover-1A on September 21 around 13:08 JST, immediately after separation from the spacecraft. Hayabusa2 is top and Ryugu's surface is below. The image is blurred because the rover is spinning. #asteroidlanding pic.twitter.com/CeeI5ZjgmM— HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) 22 septembre 2018
Ces clichés ont été obtenus après l’atterrissage réussi de deux robots du projet MINERVA-II1, Rover-1A et Rover-1B, sur le corps céleste en question.
"I cannot find words to express how happy I am…" Y.T.— HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) 22 septembre 2018
The MINERVA-II1 rovers have successfully landed on asteroid Ryugu, snapped photos & taken the first successful hop! Have a read about this world first and hear the comments from our Project Members.https://t.co/xtoIcWIT5X pic.twitter.com/AOYDhhBDe2
«Je ne peux pas trouver de mots pour expliquer à quel point je suis heureux», a confié le chef de la mission Yuichi Tsuda.
Photo taken by Rover-1B on Sept 21 at ~13:07 JST. It was captured just after separation from the spacecraft. Ryugu's surface is in the lower right. The misty top left region is due to the reflection of sunlight. 1B seems to rotate slowly after separation, minimising image blur. pic.twitter.com/P71gsC9VNI— HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) 22 septembre 2018
Rappelons que les rovers ont été lancés depuis la sonde spatiale japonaise Hayabusa 2.
