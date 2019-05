Le contenu d’une «capsule temporelle» découvert au fond de l'océan (images)

#IODP #EXP379 takes to the Amundsen Sea, #Antarctica's fastest-warming sea, aboard @TheJR. Over the course of their 2mo. mission, they plan to drill at least 5 sites beneath the seabed in order to recreate the history of the WAIS. Filmed by @drvivcumming @NSF_GEO pic.twitter.com/SkgE47tWvG